Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 70s from north to south, with showers across northern and eastern Maine and clouds eventually parting for mostly sunny skies down south. Heavy rain from overnight may cause flooding across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The purchase of Masthead Maine’s newspapers by the National Trust for Local News is in collaboration with the Maine Journalism Foundation.

PLUS: That sale won’t include six weekly newspapers owned by Masthead Maine scattered across the midcoast and Hancock County.

Cue sad space trombones: Maine’s, ongoing stretch of wet weather will probably prevent witnessing the rare midnight light show.

PFAS have been linked to a number of human health issues including cancer, kidney malfunction and low birth weights.

St. Croix Island International Historic Site is maintained by the National Park Service and Parks Canada as the only international historic site in the parks system.

Nathan Reardon, 45, was the first Mainer charged with illegally receiving a federal pandemic business loan.

About 50 Bangor firefighters filled the council chambers during a Monday night meeting lobbying for the council to use federal COVID-19 relief for premium pay.

Orono will be the second Maine town to launch a fleet of electric scooters aimed at residents and college students.

This is where you can and cannot ride an e-bike in Maine.

It appears that the sky’s the limit for Cooper Flagg.

PLUS: He led his Maine United AAU team to a 4-0 showing in its round robin group and wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The two-time All-America East first teamer from Eliot hit .354 for the America East-champion Black Bears this past season.

BDN Outdoors editor Pete Warner took his young cousins fishing, following in the footsteps of his late father, Bill Warner.

Eastern Egg Rock, in outer Muscongus Bay, is one of a handful of locations along the Maine coast where Atlantic puffins come to nest.

In other Maine news …

A way-too-early preview of Maine’s 2024 elections

Legislature approves $100M to address housing shortage and homelessness

Legislature shores up finances of Maine emergency medical service providers

Maine homeschooling numbers remain high following COVID spike

Maine police forces pledge to hire more female officers by 2030

Runway crack caused by heat closed Bangor airport for hours Friday

Man facing murder charge accused of trying to get fellow inmate to commit arson

Officials urge caution in Maine water bodies after drowning

Watch this moose take a late-night stroll around an Auburn park

Death of man found in car in Madison ruled homicide

Woman’s death in South Paris jail under investigation

Little owl recovering after Westbrook hit-and-run

Man killed in crash at Portland car rental business

6 Mainers to be inducted into state’s swimming and diving hall of fame