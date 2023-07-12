Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with mostly sunny skies and a chance for isolated thunderstorms across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The $10.3 billion spending plan includes money for new paid family leave and affordable housing.

Maine voters could face a ballot question on whether to adopt the 1901 state flag, also known as the Pine Tree Flag.

Maine is one of four states that still have some type of COVID-19 vaccine requirement, but is considering pivoting to voluntary vaccination.

As rumors swirled after Reade Brower said he wanted to sell his newspaper empire, the Maine Journalism Foundation formed to buy Masthead.

Tuesday’s decisions are the latest step in Bangor’s efforts to allocate the remaining $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Diseased potatoes mean less money for the crop and shorter storage times that make it necessary to get them to market more quickly.

PLUS: The recent stretch of rainy weather has been welcome after years of struggling with drought, which has been a boon for some crops while others aren’t fairing as well.

Some residents and town officials were blindsided by the news that power lines and towers would be running through their communities.

The Belfast Planning Board will be discussing whether to create a registry of Airbnb and Vrbo service in the city at its next meeting.

Munjoy Hill author Paul Ledman’s “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time” is an ambitious take on Portland’s historic influences.

The Atlantic Salmon Museum contains a multitude of interesting stories on the history of fishing and gear in Maine.

“We fishermen are a possessive lot. We tend to stake claim to a stretch of water, a cove, a shoreline or an otherwise favored area.”

In other Maine news …

Only Maine’s strongest ‘zombie bills’ will survive

Maine cannabis sales getting wicked high

LifeFlight of Maine names new CEO

Maine has a 5-year vision for distributing $70M to farmers impacted by PFAS

Allegiant adds new Florida route out of Bangor airport

After leading Maine cops on a high-speed chase man allegedly steals car leaving jail

Blue Hill administrator resigns after 1 year on the job

Bowdoin shooter will be arraigned later this month

Hurling comes to the Belfast waterfront this month

14-year-old Texas girl rescued from Appalachian Trail

Norway man allegedly stabbed his wife and ran her over with truck

Fishermen caught great white shark off Cape Elizabeth

Man accused of fatal 2012 Portland shooting will serve 12 years in prison

Berwick homeowner acted in self-defense in deadly gun battle

Tests show 6 York County beaches have high levels of bacteria

Teenage girl says adult racers have harassed her at Maine speedway

Defending champ Caleb Manuel shares 1st round lead at Maine Amateur

Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman files for salary arbitration with Bruins]

UMaine runner earns 3rd-place finish at under-20 nationals