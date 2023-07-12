Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80s, with mostly sunny skies and a chance for isolated thunderstorms across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills signs budget creating paid leave program in Maine
The $10.3 billion spending plan includes money for new paid family leave and affordable housing.
Budget panel gives late funding to proposal to change Maine flag
Maine voters could face a ballot question on whether to adopt the 1901 state flag, also known as the Pine Tree Flag.
Maine eyes end to COVID-19 vaccinate mandate for health workers
Maine is one of four states that still have some type of COVID-19 vaccine requirement, but is considering pivoting to voluntary vaccination.
Inside the landmark deal that aims to preserve most of Maine’s newspapers
As rumors swirled after Reade Brower said he wanted to sell his newspaper empire, the Maine Journalism Foundation formed to buy Masthead.
Bangor approves COVID-19 relief funding for 2 organization
Tuesday’s decisions are the latest step in Bangor’s efforts to allocate the remaining $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Constant rain threatens Aroostook’s potato crop
Diseased potatoes mean less money for the crop and shorter storage times that make it necessary to get them to market more quickly.
PLUS: The recent stretch of rainy weather has been welcome after years of struggling with drought, which has been a boon for some crops while others aren’t fairing as well.
Northern Maine residents remain skeptical as plans for transmission lines go public
Some residents and town officials were blindsided by the news that power lines and towers would be running through their communities.
Belfast may start tracking short-term rentals
The Belfast Planning Board will be discussing whether to create a registry of Airbnb and Vrbo service in the city at its next meeting.
How Portland has been shaped by its past
Munjoy Hill author Paul Ledman’s “Portland Maine: Connections Across Time” is an ambitious take on Portland’s historic influences.
A retired UMaine professor transformed a fishing museum
The Atlantic Salmon Museum contains a multitude of interesting stories on the history of fishing and gear in Maine.
Does anyone really have more right to a favorite fishing spot?
“We fishermen are a possessive lot. We tend to stake claim to a stretch of water, a cove, a shoreline or an otherwise favored area.”
In other Maine news …
Only Maine’s strongest ‘zombie bills’ will survive
Maine cannabis sales getting wicked high
LifeFlight of Maine names new CEO
Maine has a 5-year vision for distributing $70M to farmers impacted by PFAS
Allegiant adds new Florida route out of Bangor airport
After leading Maine cops on a high-speed chase man allegedly steals car leaving jail
Blue Hill administrator resigns after 1 year on the job
Bowdoin shooter will be arraigned later this month
Hurling comes to the Belfast waterfront this month
14-year-old Texas girl rescued from Appalachian Trail
Norway man allegedly stabbed his wife and ran her over with truck
Fishermen caught great white shark off Cape Elizabeth
Man accused of fatal 2012 Portland shooting will serve 12 years in prison
Berwick homeowner acted in self-defense in deadly gun battle
Tests show 6 York County beaches have high levels of bacteria
Teenage girl says adult racers have harassed her at Maine speedway
Defending champ Caleb Manuel shares 1st round lead at Maine Amateur
Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman files for salary arbitration with Bruins]