Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Tylar Michaud, 18, graduated in June from Sumner Memorial High School and planned to attend Maine Maritime Academy this fall. The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for Michaud on Sunday “pending further developments.”

No Labels has pledged to put up a third-party candidate if Joe Biden and Donald Trump are nominated for president.

It is already employing 70 people on the site of a paper mill whose 2016 closure devastated the Somerset County town of Madison.

During the riot, court documents say Matthew Brackley pushed through officers inside the Capitol building and attempted to lead rioters to the Senate chambers.

Maine is one of 19 states where local minimum wage laws don’t apply to most farmworkers.

The UMaine Sustainable Aquaculture Workforce and Innovation Center is a response to fish farm proposals popping up across the state.

Maine has many noted flytiers, but some like Alvin Theriault are legends who have elevated their craft to an art form.

Van Buren once went by the name of “Christmas Town” because of its booming economy and the unique shops filling its downtown.

A drone footage company and auto shop are the first businesses to move into buildings at the former Loring Air Force Base since revitalization efforts began.

“People are coming here because of their love of the Kings. And we make sure that every person leaves with an appreciation for what they have done for our community.”

Hundreds of new units are going up at the former Brunswick naval base, but a lack of affordable housing is hindering economic growth.

The goal is to find a more suitable location to protect the USS Sequoia from harsh weather and unpredictable tides.

“They told me I’d never be able to get these bomb bay doors off so I could patch the holes in them. And I said, ‘Hold my beer.'”

Surrounded by slate walls that reach up to 90 feet tall, Little Wilson Falls is one of the most impressive waterfalls in Maine.

“There’s no cell service here, no Wi-Fi network to join. Maine’s Pierce Pond exists in a dead zone where cellphones are useful only as cameras and clocks.”

At best, it’s unsightly. But at worst, mold can cause structural damage and make people sick.

In other Maine news …

Joe Biden to visit Maine this week

Janet Mills sets ‘ambitious’ new heat pump goal for Maine

What we learned about Leonard Leo’s life in Maine last week

Bangor woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $28K from tribal organization

Troubled Fort Fairfield names new town manager

Body of Gray man recovered from Penobscot River

Police rescue peregrine falcon stuck in downtown Ellsworth store

Dresden man fatally shot by police

Brewer restaurant to open Rockland location

Worker injured at chemical plant in Searsport

Tractor-trailer hauling Walmart cans overturns in Lewiston

2 groups of young girls shot with pellet guns in Portland

MCI promotes new girls’ basketball head coach

UMaine women’s basketball will play Maine native Mackenzie Holmes this season