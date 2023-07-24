Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 80s with sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Family and friends recall missing Down East lobsterman’s love of fishing
Tylar Michaud, 18, graduated in June from Sumner Memorial High School and planned to attend Maine Maritime Academy this fall. The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for Michaud on Sunday “pending further developments.”
Jared Golden criticizes Democratic ‘paranoia’ of 3rd-party movement
No Labels has pledged to put up a third-party candidate if Joe Biden and Donald Trump are nominated for president.
Log cutting marks start of ‘something really big’ at Madison insulation mill
It is already employing 70 people on the site of a paper mill whose 2016 closure devastated the Somerset County town of Madison.
Former Maine Senate candidate accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
During the riot, court documents say Matthew Brackley pushed through officers inside the Capitol building and attempted to lead rioters to the Senate chambers.
Janet Mills gets mixed reaction from ag groups over farmworkers veto
Maine is one of 19 states where local minimum wage laws don’t apply to most farmworkers.
UMaine plans $10M center to train students for fish farm jobs
The UMaine Sustainable Aquaculture Workforce and Innovation Center is a response to fish farm proposals popping up across the state.
This Mainer hasn’t fished in 30 years, but his fishing flies are legendary
Maine has many noted flytiers, but some like Alvin Theriault are legends who have elevated their craft to an art form.
Aroostook town in decline for 2 decades is revitalizing itself
Van Buren once went by the name of “Christmas Town” because of its booming economy and the unique shops filling its downtown.
These small-business owners are growing the former Loring Air Force Base
A drone footage company and auto shop are the first businesses to move into buildings at the former Loring Air Force Base since revitalization efforts began.
Tourists’ love of Stephen King is helping a Bangor business grow
“People are coming here because of their love of the Kings. And we make sure that every person leaves with an appreciation for what they have done for our community.”
Brunswick housing boom isn’t keeping up with demand
Hundreds of new units are going up at the former Brunswick naval base, but a lack of affordable housing is hindering economic growth.
Presidential yacht is looking for a safer Maine harbor during restoration
The goal is to find a more suitable location to protect the USS Sequoia from harsh weather and unpredictable tides.
Brunswick volunteer trying to save Cold War-era military plane amid development
“They told me I’d never be able to get these bomb bay doors off so I could patch the holes in them. And I said, ‘Hold my beer.'”
This hike leads you to an enchanting waterfall on the Appalachian Trail
Surrounded by slate walls that reach up to 90 feet tall, Little Wilson Falls is one of the most impressive waterfalls in Maine.
In praise of Maine’s dead zones
“There’s no cell service here, no Wi-Fi network to join. Maine’s Pierce Pond exists in a dead zone where cellphones are useful only as cameras and clocks.”
Humidity could create a hidden danger in your home
At best, it’s unsightly. But at worst, mold can cause structural damage and make people sick.
In other Maine news …
Joe Biden to visit Maine this week
Janet Mills sets ‘ambitious’ new heat pump goal for Maine
What we learned about Leonard Leo’s life in Maine last week
Bangor woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $28K from tribal organization
Troubled Fort Fairfield names new town manager
Body of Gray man recovered from Penobscot River
Police rescue peregrine falcon stuck in downtown Ellsworth store
Dresden man fatally shot by police
Brewer restaurant to open Rockland location
Worker injured at chemical plant in Searsport
Tractor-trailer hauling Walmart cans overturns in Lewiston
2 groups of young girls shot with pellet guns in Portland
MCI promotes new girls’ basketball head coach
UMaine women’s basketball will play Maine native Mackenzie Holmes this season