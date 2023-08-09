Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with high humidity. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine native Jeffrey Judd Jones was reportedly killed by a mortar shell explosion while fighting for Ukraine last month, according to his family. His father said that he had been “looking for a sense of purpose” when he entered the fray.

When he was interviewed by police Matthew McDonald said that liquidating the funds “might not have been the right thing to do”

Orient, a town of 156 residents located near the Canadian border, has seen home prices surge by almost 30 percent since last year.

Sen. Joe Baldacci called on Maine’s top politicians to “work on shutting these Nazis down” after reading about Christopher Pohlhaus.

Maine counties gained millions of dollars in taxable income as more than 26,000 people migrated to Maine between 2020 and 2021.

The longshot raised more money from Maine in 4 months than any candidate but the current and former presidents.

Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen and partners Travis Kearney and Josh Tweedie have bought the Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle.

Standing by a washed-out road in Jay, public works director John Johnson says he’s never seen anything like it in his 66 years.

Highlights include a scene in which a cow chases away a young bull to which it gave birth last year, so that it will venture out on its own.

The Maine DACF on Tuesday verified the discovery of Persicaria perfoliata — commonly known as mile-a-minute weed — at a Boothbay Harbor home.

Paloma’s Gifts features home goods, jewelry, candles, apparel, locally made food, accessories, decor and gifts sourced from 110 vendors.

Acadia had nearly 38,000 fewer visits this June than it did for the corresponding month a year ago.

Peter Keblinsky has been the leading hitter for the Trenton Senior American Legion baseball team, hitting .471 in the regional.

In other Maine news …

How Mainers can get a break when caring for ailing loved ones

Fly control is crucial for the health of livestock

No one will be charged in Lewiston shootout that killed 2

Oklahoma fugitives wanted for producing child porn arrested in Maine

Maine assistant attorney general arrested for drunk driving

68-year-old woman dies in Route 1 Jonesboro crash

Tuesday storm brings deluge to central Maine

Brewer adopts 6-month ban on large solar developments

UMaine basketball teams will face new schedule format this season

Community backlash delays Brunswick’s tax due date

Voters pick Matthew Powers to fill open seat on Orono Town Council

Writing about the Maine outdoors is a treasured opportunity

Cops justified in killing autistic man at Augusta homeless shelter, AG says

Hypothermic 85-year-old Piscataquis County man rescued from bog