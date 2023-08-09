Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with high humidity. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Mainer killed fighting for Ukraine ‘died supporting cause he deeply believed in’
Maine native Jeffrey Judd Jones was reportedly killed by a mortar shell explosion while fighting for Ukraine last month, according to his family. His father said that he had been “looking for a sense of purpose” when he entered the fray.
Former staffer sued by Max Linn’s widow, estate over alleged crypto fraud
When he was interviewed by police Matthew McDonald said that liquidating the funds “might not have been the right thing to do”
Remote Maine lakes are drawing in high-rolling homebuyers
Orient, a town of 156 residents located near the Canadian border, has seen home prices surge by almost 30 percent since last year.
Maine leaders say they won’t tolerate neo-Nazi paramilitary camp in Springfield
Sen. Joe Baldacci called on Maine’s top politicians to “work on shutting these Nazis down” after reading about Christopher Pohlhaus.
Maine was only state to gain income from pandemic population shifts
Maine counties gained millions of dollars in taxable income as more than 26,000 people migrated to Maine between 2020 and 2021.
RFK Jr. finds surprising fundraising momentum in Maine
The longshot raised more money from Maine in 4 months than any candidate but the current and former presidents.
Aroostook sheriff retiring to run popular Presque Isle restaurant
Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen and partners Travis Kearney and Josh Tweedie have bought the Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle.
Small Maine towns struggling to recoup from summer of flash flooding
Standing by a washed-out road in Jay, public works director John Johnson says he’s never seen anything like it in his 66 years.
Watch these moose families mingling in the Maine woods
Highlights include a scene in which a cow chases away a young bull to which it gave birth last year, so that it will venture out on its own.
Invasive weed that grows 6 inches a day has been found in Maine
The Maine DACF on Tuesday verified the discovery of Persicaria perfoliata — commonly known as mile-a-minute weed — at a Boothbay Harbor home.
New downtown Bangor boutique offers an array of Maine-made gifts
Paloma’s Gifts features home goods, jewelry, candles, apparel, locally made food, accessories, decor and gifts sourced from 110 vendors.
Why visits to Acadia National Park dropped in June
Acadia had nearly 38,000 fewer visits this June than it did for the corresponding month a year ago.
Ellsworth grad’s star performance propelled team to American Legion World Series
Peter Keblinsky has been the leading hitter for the Trenton Senior American Legion baseball team, hitting .471 in the regional.
In other Maine news …
How Mainers can get a break when caring for ailing loved ones
Fly control is crucial for the health of livestock
No one will be charged in Lewiston shootout that killed 2
Oklahoma fugitives wanted for producing child porn arrested in Maine
Maine assistant attorney general arrested for drunk driving
68-year-old woman dies in Route 1 Jonesboro crash
Tuesday storm brings deluge to central Maine
Brewer adopts 6-month ban on large solar developments
UMaine basketball teams will face new schedule format this season
Community backlash delays Brunswick’s tax due date
Voters pick Matthew Powers to fill open seat on Orono Town Council
Writing about the Maine outdoors is a treasured opportunity
Cops justified in killing autistic man at Augusta homeless shelter, AG says
Hypothermic 85-year-old Piscataquis County man rescued from bog