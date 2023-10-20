Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Susan Collins said Thursday she and a group of colleagues will visit Israel in the coming days to “show our solidarity with the Israeli people.”

The city claims those who will be forced to leave have “refused” to engage with outreach staff and acted in a way that “endangers the well-being of others.”

Five people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Thursday after police responded to a home on Hancock Street in Bangor.

The news that Adam & Eve, a chain of sex shops, will open in Bangor later this year was met, for the most part, with approval or shrugs. It’s a far cry from the response to such businesses in previous decades.

“Sophie has been a great communicator with the council,” said Chair Geoff Wingard, who declined to say whether she resigned or was fired.

After the recent resignation of former Select Board chairperson Harold Tardy, only two board members remain.

The grandchild, Michael-Lanna Susko, was 15 and a transgender teen who identified as a boy at the time he died.

“The neatest thing about the property to me is its unique construction. It’s made of cordwood and mortar but it looks like it’s a stone castle.”

The biggest issues that concern Rockland residents seem to be the housing crisis and high property taxes.

New culinary options headed to Portland include a gastro pub, a wine bar and an herbal tea-purveying botanical apothecary.

With the playoffs starting over the next few weeks, the excitement — and unpredictability — of high school football is peaking at the perfect time.

PLUS: The playoffs are here, but if you can’t make it to the field in person, don’t worry. Here’s how you can watch the games.

When Damon Matthews replaced an injured player at strong safety against Stony Brook on Sept. 30, it was his first start since 2018.

The University of Maine women’s basketball team was chosen to finish second in the America East preseason coaches poll behind defending champ Vermont.

Songbirds not normally seen in Maine turn up in the state each fall. This week, a young purple gallinule showed up in Greenville.

Expert hawk-watchers can identify a raptor on the horizon that’s no bigger than a speck of dust. Their secret is practice.

In other Maine news …

Maine will have a very wet weekend

Environmental groups are divided over utility takeover referendum

Maine has nearly a decade before iconic 207 area code runs out

Enrollment up 16 percent at Maine community colleges

Maine gears up to welcome double the number of refugees in 2024

Downtown Bangor parking garage has a glow-up

NESCOM building temporarily closed after water main break

Search continues for man who led police on chase in Eddington

Aroostook town owes IRS more than $50,000 for back taxes

Maliseets honor victims of domestic violence

Woodland Pulp strikers allegedly struck by car driven by salaried employee

Mainer wants to become the youngest woman to sail around the globe solo

Man killed in dump truck rollover crash in Peru

2 arrested in Sabattus for trafficking methamphetamine

New Hampshire man killed in Falmouth collision

Judge denies request to detain teen accused of South Portland mass murder plot

Tractor-trailer full of Maine cows flips on Connecticut highway