Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with cloudy skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Susan Collins will visit Israel in the coming days amid war with Hamas
Susan Collins said Thursday she and a group of colleagues will visit Israel in the coming days to “show our solidarity with the Israeli people.”
Bangor will issue trespass orders to people who refuse to leave Tent City
The city claims those who will be forced to leave have “refused” to engage with outreach staff and acted in a way that “endangers the well-being of others.”
5 arrested in Bangor after person reported being threatened with weapon
Five people were arrested for outstanding warrants on Thursday after police responded to a home on Hancock Street in Bangor.
Are Mainers prudes when it comes to sex — or have we lightened up?
The news that Adam & Eve, a chain of sex shops, will open in Bangor later this year was met, for the most part, with approval or shrugs. It’s a far cry from the response to such businesses in previous decades.
Orono council approves town manager’s ‘departure’
“Sophie has been a great communicator with the council,” said Chair Geoff Wingard, who declined to say whether she resigned or was fired.
Woodland town clerk illegally chose Select Board chair
After the recent resignation of former Select Board chairperson Harold Tardy, only two board members remain.
Pembroke grandmother charged in connection with teen’s 2022 death
The grandchild, Michael-Lanna Susko, was 15 and a transgender teen who identified as a boy at the time he died.
This cabin for sale in Piscataquis County is the ‘coolest property ever listed’
“The neatest thing about the property to me is its unique construction. It’s made of cordwood and mortar but it looks like it’s a stone castle.”
4 candidates are running for 2 seats on Rockland City Council
The biggest issues that concern Rockland residents seem to be the housing crisis and high property taxes.
Portland’s food scene loses a tasting room but gains a wine bar
New culinary options headed to Portland include a gastro pub, a wine bar and an herbal tea-purveying botanical apothecary.
Our predictions for Week 8’s Maine high school football games
With the playoffs starting over the next few weeks, the excitement — and unpredictability — of high school football is peaking at the perfect time.
PLUS: The playoffs are here, but if you can’t make it to the field in person, don’t worry. Here’s how you can watch the games.
UMaine football player is starting games for the 1st time in 5 years
When Damon Matthews replaced an injured player at strong safety against Stony Brook on Sept. 30, it was his first start since 2018.
UMaine women’s basketball picked 2nd in America East preseason poll
The University of Maine women’s basketball team was chosen to finish second in the America East preseason coaches poll behind defending champ Vermont.
Autumn birds can show up in odd places
Songbirds not normally seen in Maine turn up in the state each fall. This week, a young purple gallinule showed up in Greenville.
How pro-birders identify hawks from far away
Expert hawk-watchers can identify a raptor on the horizon that’s no bigger than a speck of dust. Their secret is practice.
In other Maine news …
Maine will have a very wet weekend
Environmental groups are divided over utility takeover referendum
Maine has nearly a decade before iconic 207 area code runs out
Enrollment up 16 percent at Maine community colleges
Maine gears up to welcome double the number of refugees in 2024
Downtown Bangor parking garage has a glow-up
NESCOM building temporarily closed after water main break
Search continues for man who led police on chase in Eddington
Aroostook town owes IRS more than $50,000 for back taxes
Maliseets honor victims of domestic violence
Woodland Pulp strikers allegedly struck by car driven by salaried employee
Mainer wants to become the youngest woman to sail around the globe solo
Man killed in dump truck rollover crash in Peru
2 arrested in Sabattus for trafficking methamphetamine
New Hampshire man killed in Falmouth collision
Judge denies request to detain teen accused of South Portland mass murder plot
Tractor-trailer full of Maine cows flips on Connecticut highway