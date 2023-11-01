Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine shooter believed businesses he targeted were ‘broadcasting’ he was a pedophile
Documents released by Maine State Police on Tuesday afternoon amount to the first public discussion of a potential motive in the mass shooting.
Army prohibited Robert Card from handling guns months before Lewiston mass shooting
When he returned to Maine on Aug. 3, the Army ruled that Robert Card should “not have a weapon, handle ammunition or participate in live-fire activity.”
PLUS: Experts believe last week’s mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 wounded could have been averted if police didn’t miss an opportunity to trigger the state’s yellow flag law.
Location of Lewiston shooter’s body was overlooked in previous searches
An online public records search should have quickly directed police to search the overflow lot where they ultimately found Robert R. Card II’s body Friday evening.
Planeload of passengers reaches out to Lewiston mid-flight
In the video, Andy Garmezy addresses the passengers over the plane’s PA system and reads some of the notes they had written — most on Southwest Airlines napkins — in support of Lewiston.
PLUS: Two of the four people wounded in last week’s mass shooting remain in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Etna man accused of threatening ‘Lewiston Part Two’
Michael Bowden, 18, was arrested after posting a picture holding a gun in the parking lot of the Palmyra Walmart on Saturday night.
7 inspiring, quirky and fascinating facts about Lewiston
In honor of the resilient people of Lewiston, here the most fascinating, fun and inspiring tidbits to come out of the Lew.
Neo-Nazi says Mainers made it ‘too dangerous’ to keep Springfield property
“With the militant leftist doxing the location, it was basically too dangerous for families to make the transition up here,” Christopher Pohlhaus said in a Telegram post.
Maine broadband expansion hinges on Spectrum negotiations this week
Broadband expansion projects throughout Maine may be in jeopardy if contract negotiations fall through this week.
Jury picked for Acadia National Park murder trial
Raymond Lester, 37, is accused of killing Nicole Mokeme, more than 16 months ago at Acadia’s Schoodic Institute.
Bangor High School has new outdoor tennis, pickleball courts
The $1.2 million facility includes six new tennis courts and four pickleball courts.
Mainers react to Cooper Flagg’s decision to attend Duke University
Maine Basketball Hall of Famers and Newport natives alike were delighted to see Flagg take this unprecedented leap.
It’s a moose hunt to remember
While there’s no denying that luck can play an important part in a successful moose hunt, there’s no substitute for preparation.
Woodland Pulp’s new plan saves East Grand Lake fisheries
If FERC approves the revised application, St. Croix will manage the Forest City Dam for environmental reasons — including fish and wildlife.
In other Maine news …
Sports betting starts in Maine this week
Maine drug dealer who was robbed in 2020 sentenced to time served
Thomaston EMS chief accused of sexually assaulting child
Massachusetts man leads midcoast police on chase
Police kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle outside Rumford police station
Former Mainer arrested over ‘concerning’ posts made on MSAD 49 social media account
Portland’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared Wednesday
Massachusetts man gets a year in prison for gun ‘straw purchase’
Orono football dominates Houlton on Halloween, advances to regional final
UMaine hockey should continue its climb toward Hockey East top 5