Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Documents released by Maine State Police on Tuesday afternoon amount to the first public discussion of a potential motive in the mass shooting.

When he returned to Maine on Aug. 3, the Army ruled that Robert Card should “not have a weapon, handle ammunition or participate in live-fire activity.”

PLUS: Experts believe last week’s mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 wounded could have been averted if police didn’t miss an opportunity to trigger the state’s yellow flag law.

An online public records search should have quickly directed police to search the overflow lot where they ultimately found Robert R. Card II’s body Friday evening.

In the video, Andy Garmezy addresses the passengers over the plane’s PA system and reads some of the notes they had written — most on Southwest Airlines napkins — in support of Lewiston.

PLUS: Two of the four people wounded in last week’s mass shooting remain in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Michael Bowden, 18, was arrested after posting a picture holding a gun in the parking lot of the Palmyra Walmart on Saturday night.

In honor of the resilient people of Lewiston, here the most fascinating, fun and inspiring tidbits to come out of the Lew.

“With the militant leftist doxing the location, it was basically too dangerous for families to make the transition up here,” Christopher Pohlhaus said in a Telegram post.

Broadband expansion projects throughout Maine may be in jeopardy if contract negotiations fall through this week.

Raymond Lester, 37, is accused of killing Nicole Mokeme, more than 16 months ago at Acadia’s Schoodic Institute.

The $1.2 million facility includes six new tennis courts and four pickleball courts.

Maine Basketball Hall of Famers and Newport natives alike were delighted to see Flagg take this unprecedented leap.

While there’s no denying that luck can play an important part in a successful moose hunt, there’s no substitute for preparation.

If FERC approves the revised application, St. Croix will manage the Forest City Dam for environmental reasons — including fish and wildlife.

In other Maine news …

Sports betting starts in Maine this week

Maine drug dealer who was robbed in 2020 sentenced to time served

Thomaston EMS chief accused of sexually assaulting child

Massachusetts man leads midcoast police on chase

Police kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle outside Rumford police station

Former Mainer arrested over ‘concerning’ posts made on MSAD 49 social media account

Portland’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared Wednesday

Massachusetts man gets a year in prison for gun ‘straw purchase’

Orono football dominates Houlton on Halloween, advances to regional final

UMaine hockey should continue its climb toward Hockey East top 5