Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with snow forecast for the north and a wintry mix for the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Voter sentiment touched on banning assault-style weapons, enforcing existing laws, bolstering mental health care and more.

Their cities are all facing different sets of challenges, from homelessness to local disagreement about how they should grow.

Question 8 failed, with more than 52 percent of voters rejected the change to the Maine Constitution.

The state’s politically unpopular electric utilities saw a dominant victory, while an ambitious mayor was dealt a big blow.

Our Maine election map shows a town-by-town breakdown of how residents voted in the state’s major referendums.

Joseph Jack was only about 5-foot-6, but his “loud, funny, and outgoing” personality gave him a larger presence, his niece recalled.

Six people died in four fires during the last six days, making a total of 22 fatalities this year.

A reopening event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the church, where Bishop Robert Deeley will attend for a Mass of reparation.

The decision to stop paying bonuses did not give the union the opportunity to bargain, according to the NLRB complaint.

Despite being favored to win, John Bapst boys’ soccer had its hands full right off the bat.

UMaine’s resounding victory came two days after they lost a frustrating season opener to the Charlotte 49ers on the road.

Nicole Poulin has been dreaming about getting a big buck since she began hunting 10 years ago, but Tuesday was her magic day.

“Leave your phone in your pocket unless it is absolutely necessary to use it,” BDN Outdoors contributor Barak Gurney writes.

