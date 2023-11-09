Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with snow forecast for the north and a wintry mix for the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
What Lewiston voters want from lawmakers after the mass shooting
Voter sentiment touched on banning assault-style weapons, enforcing existing laws, bolstering mental health care and more.
How 3 new Maine mayors plan to fix their cities’ housing crises
Their cities are all facing different sets of challenges, from homelessness to local disagreement about how they should grow.
Maine rejects enshrining voting rights for people with severe mental illnesses
Question 8 failed, with more than 52 percent of voters rejected the change to the Maine Constitution.
The 3 biggest surprises from Maine’s 2023 elections
The state’s politically unpopular electric utilities saw a dominant victory, while an ambitious mayor was dealt a big blow.
See how your town voted in Maine’s 2023 election
Our Maine election map shows a town-by-town breakdown of how residents voted in the state’s major referendums.
The results of other local races:
- Mark Dion narrowly beats progressive to become Portland’s next mayor
- Portland voters overwhelmingly reject rent control changes
- Incumbent, nonprofit director elected to Bucksport Town Council
- 2 housing-focused candidates elected to Rockland council
- Boothbay-area voters reject $89M school project
- Newly elected Bath councilor wants more planning for climate change
- A renter wins Brunswick’s at-large council seat
Carmel man killed in fire remembered as passionate outdoorsman
Joseph Jack was only about 5-foot-6, but his “loud, funny, and outgoing” personality gave him a larger presence, his niece recalled.
Maine has already surpassed last year’s fire fatalities
Six people died in four fires during the last six days, making a total of 22 fatalities this year.
Vandalized Madawaska church will reopen later this month
A reopening event is set for 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the church, where Bishop Robert Deeley will attend for a Mass of reparation.
Labor board files complaint against Houlton hospital over halting nurses’ bonuses
The decision to stop paying bonuses did not give the union the opportunity to bargain, according to the NLRB complaint.
Down 0-2 late, John Bapst shocks Ellsworth for boys’ regional soccer crown
Despite being favored to win, John Bapst boys’ soccer had its hands full right off the bat.
UMaine men’s basketball dominates in home opener, wins by 52 points
UMaine’s resounding victory came two days after they lost a frustrating season opener to the Charlotte 49ers on the road.
Portage woman’s deer is one for the records
Nicole Poulin has been dreaming about getting a big buck since she began hunting 10 years ago, but Tuesday was her magic day.
Hunter’s lesson: Leave your phone in your pocket
“Leave your phone in your pocket unless it is absolutely necessary to use it,” BDN Outdoors contributor Barak Gurney writes.
In other Maine news …
The Lewiston mass shooting was the 1st test of Biden’s new gun violence prevention office
Protesters hold sit-in at Jared Golden’s Bangor office, demand cease fire
Penobscot County men arrested with 4 pounds of cocaine
Cement truck fire closes lane of I-95 near Carmel
Rockland man gets 33 months in prison for sexually assaulting child
Woman appeals murder conviction and sentence for her 3-year-old son’s beating death
Man accused of threatening post office employee in Lewiston
York County deputy shoots and injures man who allegedly pulled a gun
Fort Kent girls capture C North soccer title
George Stevens Academy boys win first C North soccer title since 2002
Ellsworth girls’ soccer usurps Hermon, advances to state final