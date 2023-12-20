Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Officials from Maine’s two largest electric utilities say it will likely take through the end of the week to restore power after Monday’s destructive storm, though the hardest-hit areas could be waiting until Christmas.

PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills declared a state of emergency in all but two of Maine’s 16 counties, emphasizing that it will take days to recover from Monday’s storm.

Despite the dangerous conditions and uncertainty about when power will be restored, Mainers came together to help each other during the storm and prepare for the days ahead.

PLUS: Explore images of the storm’s devastation captured by photojournalists across Maine.

“This is devastation.”

PLUS: Several cities and towns had to evacuate some residents on Tuesday because of severe flooding, while two people remain missing near Rumford after rising flood waters washed away their vehicle.

Explore this chart to see what communities got hit the hardest and where outages persist.

Maine officials were caught off guard by Monday’s powerful storm

Forecaster Mike Haggett had warned Sunday the third storm for the region in the last three weeks was “shaping up to be the most potent.”

PLUS: In the small Washington County township of Trescott, the wind gusts reached 93 mph, the highest wind speed recorded in the state in recent history.

Opponents say the commercial solar boom in the U.S., including 7,317 installations in Maine, will produce mountains of waste from decommissioned solar models.

Both lanes of I-95 to close in Bangor overnight Wednesday

Parents in Caribou district allege bullying, want school resource officer back

Short-handed crew may be slow to plow Madawaska’s roads, town manager says

Celtics honor heroism of bar manager killed in Lewiston mass shooting

Portland postpones clearing Harbor View Park encampment

Brewer girls’ basketball showing promise with early-season success

Former Houlton co-op hockey coach returns to lead Blackhawks