Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to mid-20s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies up north and mostly cloudy skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

That includes funding for a long-planned bypass in Presque Isle and a new interchange between Interstate 95 and Hogan Road in Bangor.

PLUS: You can explore what major transportation projects are planned near you here.

Of the state’s 67 murders in the three-year period of the study, 31 were domestic abuse related.

She was one of seven GOP senators and 80 House Republicans to not sign the brief.

Police found 142,000 images and videos of children, some as young as 4 to 6 years old, on devices in Eliot Cutler’s home.

PLUS: His jail sentence was cut short about a month and a half early because of good behavior and the state’s “Good Time” law.

Orlando “Ollie” Frati began working in his father’s pawn shop when he was 11, eventually took over the store, and then passed it down to his son.

Ana Guzman, who goes by her nickname “Betty,” is renovating the storefront at 1012 Stillwater Ave., which was a Weight Watchers.

The donation was made by Jim Gero in honor of his late wife, Cathy Gero, who died in January 2022 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Through 20 games this season, he has already equalled last year’s points total and has exceeded his number of goals by three.

The 12.2-mile trail from Millinocket to Medway crosses part of the 30,000-acre parcel the Penobscot Nation is expected to receive.

“In hindsight, I think hard-core birders need to run less and sit more. That’s what I did on Monday, and I loved it.”

In other Maine news …

Maine names child welfare leader and announces audit of embattled system

Former Brewer athletic trainer gets 3 years in prison for sexually assaulting student

2 women killed in Down East logging truck collision have been identified

Former Maine Senate candidate pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot

Rockland woman gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing infant

Citizens seek to buy and reopen shuttered Belfast education center

3 arrested after police bust ‘very well-organized’ illegal marijuana operation

Man sentenced for high-speed chases and critically injuring woman in crash

Crew member fell asleep while piloting Maine fishing boat wrecked in weekend storm

South Portland schools diversity director resigns after receiving racist email

Suspect in Portland business burglaries arrested

Portland group wants to save rats at Harbor View Memorial Park

Portland finally has enough money to begin dredging harbor

Hazard pay ends in Portland as state of emergency expires

Biddeford man pleads guilty after allegedly selling fentanyl to DEA informant

UMaine men’s basketball loses 6th straight in final seconds

Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball to win over UMBC