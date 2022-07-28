Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s to mid-80s, with morning sun giving way to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 250 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,465. Check out our tracker for more information.

Anne Kozloff, 60, claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about COVID-19 safety precautions.

A 2013 decision makes a strong case that the Maine Constitution already protects a woman’s right to abortion.

Gov. Janet Mills may push an amendment to the Maine Constitution to enshrine abortion rights if she wins reelection in November, she said Wednesday.

Bruce Poliquin said the Maine Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police “had the wool pulled over their eyes.”

The challenging summer conditions is causing some farmers to reconsider using mechanical irrigation.

Last week, Stonington ordered 64,000 gallons of drinking water to keep up with the demands.

PLUS: The Auburn Fire Department had to truck in water to keep 300 dairy cows hydrated during the sweltering weekend.

It’s projected that raising the legal size minimum could increase the number of lobsters reaching maturity, allowing for more resilient populations.

Det. Ben Campbell was struck by a tire that flew off the trailer of the logging truck driven and owned by Scott Willett, 55, in April 2019.

Revere Capital Advisor will be a part owner of the waste facility under a corporate structure that should be in place by early September.

The Scotch Bonnet Food Truck is offering jerk chicken, oxtail, saltfish fritters and other Jamaican treats for lunch and dinner.

Bumper Crop allows employers to acquire gift certificates for their employees to spend on fresh local foods at farmers markets statewide.

“When the organization is willing to speak that enthusiastically about him before they have even seen him play this season speaks volumes,” Matt Chatham said.

