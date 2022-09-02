Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with sunshine throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus
Another 339 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 2,512. Check out our tracker for more information.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID booster shots meant to target newer variants of the coronavirus on Thursday. While it was not clear as of Thursday evening who the shots will be recommended for, health centers across the nation are preparing to administer the vaccines as soon as next week.
What the drought actually means for Maine
Droughts aren’t rare in Maine. What’s different this year is that the most populated areas are experiencing the consequences the most.
As Bangor grapples with housing crunch, developers convert abandoned properties into homes
Over the past three years, the city of Bangor has sold 23 abandoned homes to contractors with plans to rehabilitate them.
Fact-checking Jared Golden’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act
We took a look at some of the inaccuracies in an ad which mirrors national attacks on the Inflation Reduction Act but adds a Maine spin to them.
Here’s the full list of 2022 Maine antlerless deer lottery winners
And here’s how to claim it, or how to snag a ticket if you didn’t strike it lucky this year.
What you need to know to catch fish this fall in Maine
Dropping temperatures mean cooler water in lakes, ponds and streams, and that can cause certain fish to become more active.
Hampden-area school district will pay settlement to conservative activist it banned from meetings
Shawn McBreairty filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Maine after RSU 22 banned him in May from attending school board meetings through the end of the year.
Despite cooling housing market, Maine still has luxury homes on the coast listed for $11M and up
Maine’s housing market may be cooling down, but that doesn’t seem to apply to luxury residential properties on the coast, which continue to be listed for historically high prices.
17-year-old killed in Carmel crash was due to start senior year the next day
Kadin Brown, 17, died on Monday at 9:19 p.m. after he and a friend, Steven Shelley, 23, crashed while driving on Route 69, also known as Hampden Road, in Carmel.
State wants 200-year-old mill building for sale in Dover-Foxcroft to become housing
The repurposing of old mills has resulted in apartments and space for local businesses statewide, all while preserving the character and architectural elements.
Bangor native Justin Courtney will pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs next week
Justin Courtney had been wishing he’d have a chance to pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs — and it’s finally come true.
Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve substantial rate hike
Popular Portland restaurant Baharat set to close
Fisherman pulls a shark from midcoast Maine river
2 teens charged with arson in Farmington
Federal grants to expand meat processing for Maine farms
More than 1 million vehicles expected on Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend
Town sues Greene man because of his illegal junkyard and flea market
Blaze Urban Pizza is still opening, once owner gets Bangor brewing license
Study: Artificial intelligence could be the future of managing Maine’s forests
Man found dead on Kenduskeag Stream walking trail
Nearly 300 students left without bus rides due to driver shortage in Lewiston
Motorcyclist dies in Waterville crash
Water tests negative for toxic algae after Maine dogs died
Alaska’s foray into ranked-choice voting looks a little like Maine’s
How Maine’s Heal Point system works for high school sports
Former Portland elementary school employee pleads guilty to child sex charges
Man shot by police in Mexico expected to survive
Lucerne golf club is for sale for $1.5M
Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed
Amazing technology defies incalculable odds to identify bird migrations
Bangor football prepares for a rebuilding year with 22 freshmen on team