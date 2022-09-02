Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with sunshine throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 339 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll to 2,512. Check out our tracker for more information.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed updated COVID booster shots meant to target newer variants of the coronavirus on Thursday. While it was not clear as of Thursday evening who the shots will be recommended for, health centers across the nation are preparing to administer the vaccines as soon as next week.

Droughts aren’t rare in Maine. What’s different this year is that the most populated areas are experiencing the consequences the most.

Over the past three years, the city of Bangor has sold 23 abandoned homes to contractors with plans to rehabilitate them.

We took a look at some of the inaccuracies in an ad which mirrors national attacks on the Inflation Reduction Act but adds a Maine spin to them.

And here’s how to claim it, or how to snag a ticket if you didn’t strike it lucky this year.

Dropping temperatures mean cooler water in lakes, ponds and streams, and that can cause certain fish to become more active.

Shawn McBreairty filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Maine after RSU 22 banned him in May from attending school board meetings through the end of the year.

Maine’s housing market may be cooling down, but that doesn’t seem to apply to luxury residential properties on the coast, which continue to be listed for historically high prices.

Kadin Brown, 17, died on Monday at 9:19 p.m. after he and a friend, Steven Shelley, 23, crashed while driving on Route 69, also known as Hampden Road, in Carmel.

State wants 200-year-old mill building for sale in Dover-Foxcroft to become housing

The repurposing of old mills has resulted in apartments and space for local businesses statewide, all while preserving the character and architectural elements.

Justin Courtney had been wishing he’d have a chance to pitch against the Portland Sea Dogs — and it’s finally come true.

Maine natural gas company asks regulators to approve substantial rate hike

Popular Portland restaurant Baharat set to close

Fisherman pulls a shark from midcoast Maine river

2 teens charged with arson in Farmington

Federal grants to expand meat processing for Maine farms

More than 1 million vehicles expected on Maine Turnpike over Labor Day weekend

Town sues Greene man because of his illegal junkyard and flea market

Blaze Urban Pizza is still opening, once owner gets Bangor brewing license

Study: Artificial intelligence could be the future of managing Maine’s forests

Man found dead on Kenduskeag Stream walking trail

Nearly 300 students left without bus rides due to driver shortage in Lewiston

Motorcyclist dies in Waterville crash

Water tests negative for toxic algae after Maine dogs died

Alaska’s foray into ranked-choice voting looks a little like Maine’s

How Maine’s Heal Point system works for high school sports

Former Portland elementary school employee pleads guilty to child sex charges

Man shot by police in Mexico expected to survive

Lucerne golf club is for sale for $1.5M

Portland police use CPR to save life of person who had overdosed

Amazing technology defies incalculable odds to identify bird migrations

Bangor football prepares for a rebuilding year with 22 freshmen on team