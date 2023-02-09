Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with clouds increasing across the state throughout the day. A storm system moving in later today will dump snow up north and bring rain to the coast. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Small Down East utility lucks out with some of Maine’s best electricity rates
The current rate for the average residential customer of Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative is 5.9 cents per kilowatt hour.
CMP’s political group says workers were targeted by impersonating calls
Notaries working for Central Maine Power claim they received calls from a person pretending to be a higher-up in the referendum campaign.
ALSO: In a bid to counter a utility takeover referendum, CMP’s parent company is funding a campaign to ask voters to subject the billions in borrowing needed to fund such a buyout to yet another public vote.
3rd annual state review of deadly force calls for more crisis intervention services
The report calls for increased planning by law enforcement agencies around mental health issues and more crisis intervention services.
Divisions led to the ruin of a historic Maine community center
Volunteers kept the Moxie-funded community center going for decades until a town vote halted repairs, and officials shut it down indefinitely.
Belfast wants to make its Route 1 intersections safer
The intersection of Route 1, Congress and Lower Congress streets is slated for an update in 2025 with streetlights and new pathways to create pedestrian access.
Searsport wants to ban electronic signs from historic buildings
It’s part of a larger movement to bolster the look of downtown Searsport, bring in more businesses and attract more visitors.
Waterville wants to make it easier for developers to build in the city
Under the proposal, Waterville would slash wait times for development reviews to two weeks.
Lobster rolls, fried chicken and bao buns are coming to new southern Maine eateries
New food options are blooming outside Portland’s Congress Street corridor.
Developer wants to create housing and thousands of jobs at former Loring base
Within 10 years, Green 4 Maine wants to develop its land into a major workforce hub with thousands of new jobs.
State grant will help Patten start new trail system
There will be a new trail behind Patten’s Lumberman’s Museum thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Maine Department of Agriculture.
6th man Peter Filipovity is the ‘glue guy’ for the UMaine Black Bears
He leads UMaine in rebounds (124) and boards per game (6.2) while also scoring the third-most points per game (9.9).
Penobscot Theatre’s musical is a ‘love letter’ to Maine’s lobstering community
“Trapped! A Lobster Tale,” a completely original musical, will have its world premier this weekend at Penobscot Theatre Co.
In other Maine news …
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
Maine Community College System ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Teens airlifted to Bangor hospital after northern Aroostook crash
Maine’s attempt at world record ice carousel threatened by Finnish ice disk
Big changes floated to generous tax-freeze program for older Mainers
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close Brunswick location
Maine gas station that sold $1.35B lottery ticket gets $50K check
Mainer charged in New Year’s Eve machete attack pleads not guilty
Door shattered at Portland post office
Rockport man faces $1M fine for PPP loan fraud
Falmouth man that pretended to work for Homeland Security to purchase cars and boats sentenced to 5 years
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Portland and firefighter
Sea Dogs employees will receive a share of profits from the team’s recent sale
You can soon register for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K
Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces latest class of inductees
Bangor High boys’ hockey earns important win over Hampden Academy
Caribou girls basketball team tops Presque Isle
UMaine women’s basketball falls to Vermont despite fourth-quarter comeback
UMaine men’s basketball loses to Vermont
Lynden Breen’s 5-game scoring streak powers UMaine hockey’s resurgence