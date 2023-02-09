Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 40s from north to south, with clouds increasing across the state throughout the day. A storm system moving in later today will dump snow up north and bring rain to the coast. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The current rate for the average residential customer of Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative is 5.9 cents per kilowatt hour.

Notaries working for Central Maine Power claim they received calls from a person pretending to be a higher-up in the referendum campaign.

ALSO: In a bid to counter a utility takeover referendum, CMP’s parent company is funding a campaign to ask voters to subject the billions in borrowing needed to fund such a buyout to yet another public vote.

The report calls for increased planning by law enforcement agencies around mental health issues and more crisis intervention services.

Volunteers kept the Moxie-funded community center going for decades until a town vote halted repairs, and officials shut it down indefinitely.

The intersection of Route 1, Congress and Lower Congress streets is slated for an update in 2025 with streetlights and new pathways to create pedestrian access.

It’s part of a larger movement to bolster the look of downtown Searsport, bring in more businesses and attract more visitors.

Under the proposal, Waterville would slash wait times for development reviews to two weeks.

New food options are blooming outside Portland’s Congress Street corridor.

Within 10 years, Green 4 Maine wants to develop its land into a major workforce hub with thousands of new jobs.

There will be a new trail behind Patten’s Lumberman’s Museum thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Maine Department of Agriculture.

He leads UMaine in rebounds (124) and boards per game (6.2) while also scoring the third-most points per game (9.9).

“Trapped! A Lobster Tale,” a completely original musical, will have its world premier this weekend at Penobscot Theatre Co.

In other Maine news …

Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500

Maine Community College System ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Teens airlifted to Bangor hospital after northern Aroostook crash

Maine’s attempt at world record ice carousel threatened by Finnish ice disk

Big changes floated to generous tax-freeze program for older Mainers

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close Brunswick location

Maine gas station that sold $1.35B lottery ticket gets $50K check

Mainer charged in New Year’s Eve machete attack pleads not guilty

Door shattered at Portland post office

Rockport man faces $1M fine for PPP loan fraud

Falmouth man that pretended to work for Homeland Security to purchase cars and boats sentenced to 5 years

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Portland and firefighter

Sea Dogs employees will receive a share of profits from the team’s recent sale

You can soon register for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K

Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announces latest class of inductees

Bangor High boys’ hockey earns important win over Hampden Academy

Caribou girls basketball team tops Presque Isle

UMaine women’s basketball falls to Vermont despite fourth-quarter comeback

UMaine men’s basketball loses to Vermont

Lynden Breen’s 5-game scoring streak powers UMaine hockey’s resurgence