Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with cloudy skies up north and partly sunny skies down south and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine Republicans wrestle with supporting Donald Trump
“Trump is standing up for us. Other Republicans all promised but didn’t deliver. He’s a hero to me,” one voter said.
Quebec utility partnering on CMP corridor may revive nuclear plant
That has raised questions about whether Hydro-Quebec can meet its power contracts for the CMP corridor and other projects in the Northeast.
He thinks rural commune is key to solving homelessness in Bangor
Michael Tuller has purchased 35 acres in Bradford to create housing for those who are homeless in Greater Bangor.
Old Town bridge will temporarily close tomorrow
The closure will only last from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is part of a long-anticipated project to replace the deteriorating bridge.
Maine’s cannabis boom is leaving behind Aroostook growers
Many small-time cultivators are dropping out of the market as the per pound price for cannabis has fallen in recent years.
How much tourism can Bar Harbor handle?
“I personally this year have witnessed more people with a lot of road rage.”
Inside the feud that has stalled a coastal Maine park
Both sides of the waterfront park dispute say they have the best interests of Boothbay Harbor’s residents in mind.
A Rwandan superstar continues making music in Maine
Clarisse Karasira was named best female artist of the year by her country’s equivalent of the Grammys in 2019 and 2021.
Maine journalism nonprofit to dissolve after sale of state newspaper empire
The remaining funds in the Maine Journalism Foundation’s coffers will be transferred to the Maine Trust for Local News.
Maine team eliminated from Little League World Series
Pennsylvania scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond in the Little League World Series.
UMaine football’s final scrimmage sets tone for season opener
Second-year head football coach Jordan Stevens liked what he saw from the team.
Year-round golf is coming to Bangor this fall
Golfers will be able to choose from hundreds of golf courses, use the simulator as a virtual driving range, or work on putting and chipping.
Leaving dog poop on hiking trails is a health hazard
Dog poop has long been a problem in public outdoor spaces, in trail networks and on beaches.
In other Maine news…
Maine is receiving nearly $6M to address lead paint hazards in homes
Photos: Pop rock band Train brings its multi-platinum hits to Bangor
Aroostook photographer unleashes the warrior within women
Verona Island man convicted of assaulting woman, threatening to shoot 6-year-old
51-year-old dies in early-morning Franklin crash
Rockland hotel sold to out-of-state developer
Limited visibility causes 2-vehicle crash on Maine Turnpike
Police urge surrender of more than 2 dozen cats found in filthy Auburn home
Proterra, which made southern Maine’s electric buses, has filed for bankruptcy
Power outages affecting more than 12K homes in southern Maine
Gorham woman faces child endangerment charges after fiery crash
Dozens protest over beach ownership at Moody Beach