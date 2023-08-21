Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to low 80s from north to south, with cloudy skies up north and partly sunny skies down south and a chance for scattered showers across the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“Trump is standing up for us. Other Republicans all promised but didn’t deliver. He’s a hero to me,” one voter said.

That has raised questions about whether Hydro-Quebec can meet its power contracts for the CMP corridor and other projects in the Northeast.

Michael Tuller has purchased 35 acres in Bradford to create housing for those who are homeless in Greater Bangor.

The closure will only last from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is part of a long-anticipated project to replace the deteriorating bridge.

Many small-time cultivators are dropping out of the market as the per pound price for cannabis has fallen in recent years.

“I personally this year have witnessed more people with a lot of road rage.”

Both sides of the waterfront park dispute say they have the best interests of Boothbay Harbor’s residents in mind.

Clarisse Karasira was named best female artist of the year by her country’s equivalent of the Grammys in 2019 and 2021.

The remaining funds in the Maine Journalism Foundation’s coffers will be transferred to the Maine Trust for Local News.

Pennsylvania scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond in the Little League World Series.

Second-year head football coach Jordan Stevens liked what he saw from the team.

Golfers will be able to choose from hundreds of golf courses, use the simulator as a virtual driving range, or work on putting and chipping.

Dog poop has long been a problem in public outdoor spaces, in trail networks and on beaches.

In other Maine news…

Maine is receiving nearly $6M to address lead paint hazards in homes

Photos: Pop rock band Train brings its multi-platinum hits to Bangor

Aroostook photographer unleashes the warrior within women

Verona Island man convicted of assaulting woman, threatening to shoot 6-year-old

51-year-old dies in early-morning Franklin crash

Rockland hotel sold to out-of-state developer

Limited visibility causes 2-vehicle crash on Maine Turnpike

Police urge surrender of more than 2 dozen cats found in filthy Auburn home

Proterra, which made southern Maine’s electric buses, has filed for bankruptcy

Power outages affecting more than 12K homes in southern Maine

Gorham woman faces child endangerment charges after fiery crash

Dozens protest over beach ownership at Moody Beach

UMaine celebrates opening of new field hockey complex