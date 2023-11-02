Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It’s the first recognition from a top Maine official of the many warning signs that have been brought to light about the shooter.

Mainers rejected an expanded background check referendum pushed by Everytown in 2016. After Maine’s worst mass shooting, the group wants a red flag law and more.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to pay respects to the victims of the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

PLUS: Of the three remaining patients at Central Maine Medical Center, two are now in stable condition. One remains in critical condition.

The texts are part of what was given to the sheriff’s office in September when reservists asked it to conduct a welfare check on Robert R. Card II.

PLUS: An Ellsworth police officer, who served as one of Robert R. Card II’s superiors in the Army Reserve, was informed in September that he was among those the mass shooter threatened.

As more details emerge about Robert R. Card II’s past, some observers believe police may have had probable cause to arrest him.

After making portraits of the victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, Ron Moore Jr. estimates he has made 420 portraits of victims.

PLUS: Funerals for the shooting victims begin Friday, with at least five announced as of Wednesday.

Just one week after a mass shooting that killed 16 people in Lewiston, the match between rivals gave the Twin Cities a chance to come together.

PLUS: Before Wednesday night’s game, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Lewiston after last week’s mass shooting.

As the trial starts, Raymond Lester’s attorney argued that prosecutors have no witnesses connecting him to Nicole Mokeme’s death.

Although they looked healthy, the juvenile fish tested positive for infectious pancreatic virus last week during a routine screening.

In other Maine news …

