Janet Mills will launch investigation into police contacts with Lewiston shooter
It’s the first recognition from a top Maine official of the many warning signs that have been brought to light about the shooter.
What Mike Bloomberg’s gun-control group is pushing in Maine after Lewiston shootings
Mainers rejected an expanded background check referendum pushed by Everytown in 2016. After Maine’s worst mass shooting, the group wants a red flag law and more.
White House confirms Joe Biden will visit Lewiston Friday
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to pay respects to the victims of the Oct. 25 mass shooting.
PLUS: Of the three remaining patients at Central Maine Medical Center, two are now in stable condition. One remains in critical condition.
Soldier believed Lewiston gunman would ‘snap and commit a mass shooting,’ texts reveal
The texts are part of what was given to the sheriff’s office in September when reservists asked it to conduct a welfare check on Robert R. Card II.
PLUS: An Ellsworth police officer, who served as one of Robert R. Card II’s superiors in the Army Reserve, was informed in September that he was among those the mass shooter threatened.
Experts are conflicted over whether Robert Card should have been arrested before Lewiston mass shooting
As more details emerge about Robert R. Card II’s past, some observers believe police may have had probable cause to arrest him.
Meet the artist memorializing the Lewiston shooting victims with portraits
After making portraits of the victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, Ron Moore Jr. estimates he has made 420 portraits of victims.
PLUS: Funerals for the shooting victims begin Friday, with at least five announced as of Wednesday.
Lewiston and its football team rebound on special night
Just one week after a mass shooting that killed 16 people in Lewiston, the match between rivals gave the Twin Cities a chance to come together.
PLUS: Before Wednesday night’s game, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Lewiston after last week’s mass shooting.
Arguments start in Acadia hit-and-run homicide trial
As the trial starts, Raymond Lester’s attorney argued that prosecutors have no witnesses connecting him to Nicole Mokeme’s death.
East Machias salmon hatchery loses thousands of fish to virus
Although they looked healthy, the juvenile fish tested positive for infectious pancreatic virus last week during a routine screening.
In other Maine news …
Crafters space helps bring business back to Aroostook Centre Mall
Tuberculosis case reported at University of Maine at Machias
Police search for suspect who robbed bank and convenience store in central Maine
Alna settles legal saga over boat launch
Woman killed in Monmouth crash has been identified
Texas soldier found guilty of exploiting Maine child for sex
Oxford County administrator dies
Hermon girls soccer tops Presque Isle to earn fourth straight B North final berth
UMaine field hockey seeks playoff success after regular season struggles
Kraemer to lead UMaine women’s soccer in America East semifinal Thursday