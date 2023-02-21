Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the high teens to mid-30s from north to south, with a mix of sun and clouds and chance for late scattered snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Mainers included in Angus King’s list of ‘suspicious’ Twitter accounts
Almost all of the flagged accounts were conservative and appear to be under anonymous handles.
Sharp drop in listings marks 5 Maine housing trends of early 2023
Lack of supply and rising mortgage rates will keep uncertainty alive in Maine’s housing market in 2023.
Versant sued after workers cut down 973 Christmas trees on Patten man’s land
The Christmas trees were valued at more than $20,000, and Ervin B. Tower said it isn’t the first time Versant Power employees have trespassed on his land.
Patten board wants town vote on Pickett Mountain mining ordinance
The Patten Planning Board has not been convinced by Wolfden’s promises of prosperity.
These Maine kids are learning to milk cows on their vacation
Roger Knight opened the family farm for such public events decades ago as a way of preserving its open space in the face of Portland’s growing sprawl.
Bangor is seeing fewer potholes so far this season
This winter isn’t over yet, Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari warns.
Bangor Auditorium’s history in photos from rise to rubble
When it was built, the Bangor Auditorium was the second-largest sports facility in New England, after Boston Garden.
Catch up on the high school basketball tourney excitement
Day 3 of the Maine high school basketball tournament included nail-biting finishes and overtime upsets.
Thursday high school basketball tournament games rescheduled due to storm
No changes have been announced for the Bangor and Portland venues as of Monday evening.
Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes is one of nation’s best college basketball players
The 6-foot-3 forward is in the running for the National Player of the Year as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer among players in her division.
Shootout losses shouldn’t overshadow UMaine men’s hockey ties at UNH
UMaine has converted just once in its four shootout losses since winning its first shootout game over Northeastern University last year.
Ignore its unappealing name. This mountain offers rewarding vistas.
Mosquito Mountain deserves a better name.
This frenzied fisher darts for the hills after snagging a free meal
This fisher encountered unexpected resistance when it attempted to grab a quick meal.
It’s time to talk fishing and other outdoor pursuits at the Cabin Fever Reliever
The event brings together folks who are passionate about fishing and a bunch of other outdoor activities for two days of fun.
Down East fishermen face steep barriers for treatment of job-related injuries
More than half of $450 relief checks have been sent to Mainers
Lawmakers reject proposal to repurpose Portland Harbor dredging funds
Woman dies after Somerset County snowmobile crash
Snowmobiler critically injured after crashing into New Gloucester home
3 people, including police officer, injured in Waterville crash
Injured Portland man charged with killing 58-year-old found in the same apartment
Bangor girls win 3rd straight Class A state indoor track and field championship