Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will start in the high teens to mid-30s from north to south, with a mix of sun and clouds and chance for late scattered snow showers. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Almost all of the flagged accounts were conservative and appear to be under anonymous handles.

Lack of supply and rising mortgage rates will keep uncertainty alive in Maine’s housing market in 2023.

The Christmas trees were valued at more than $20,000, and Ervin B. Tower said it isn’t the first time Versant Power employees have trespassed on his land.

The Patten Planning Board has not been convinced by Wolfden’s promises of prosperity.

Roger Knight opened the family farm for such public events decades ago as a way of preserving its open space in the face of Portland’s growing sprawl.

This winter isn’t over yet, Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari warns.

When it was built, the Bangor Auditorium was the second-largest sports facility in New England, after Boston Garden.

Day 3 of the Maine high school basketball tournament included nail-biting finishes and overtime upsets.

No changes have been announced for the Bangor and Portland venues as of Monday evening.

The 6-foot-3 forward is in the running for the National Player of the Year as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer among players in her division.

UMaine has converted just once in its four shootout losses since winning its first shootout game over Northeastern University last year.

Mosquito Mountain deserves a better name.

This fisher encountered unexpected resistance when it attempted to grab a quick meal.

The event brings together folks who are passionate about fishing and a bunch of other outdoor activities for two days of fun.

In other Maine news …

Down East fishermen face steep barriers for treatment of job-related injuries

More than half of $450 relief checks have been sent to Mainers

Lawmakers reject proposal to repurpose Portland Harbor dredging funds

Woman dies after Somerset County snowmobile crash

Snowmobiler critically injured after crashing into New Gloucester home

3 people, including police officer, injured in Waterville crash

Injured Portland man charged with killing 58-year-old found in the same apartment

Bangor girls win 3rd straight Class A state indoor track and field championship