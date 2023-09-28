Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
How ads on Maine’s utility takeover are stretching the truth
Both sides of the Pine Tree Power debate are pushing the boundaries when it comes to the truth of their claims.
MORE: The Maine State Nurses Association on Wednesday endorsed creating a consumer-owned utility, calling access to clean, reliable energy a “public health concern.”
Acadia National Park could lock its gates if US government shuts down
The National Park Service estimated the a 16-day shutdown in 2013 resulted in $16 million in lost revenue for MDI businesses.
PLUS: Much of the impact of a government shutdown in Maine will depend on the length and extent of the closure, and how the Biden administration balances furloughs with delayed pay.
A Bangor-born musician who toured the world has returned home
Larry John McNally wrote songs that were recorded by Bonnie Raitt, the Eagles, Chaka Khan and Rod Stewart.
Veterans can enter to win a free townhouse in Bangor
The contest comes at a time when affordable housing is a great need in Bangor, and a free home has the power to change the trajectory of someone’s life.
Hospitalized Hampden 4-year-old fell into pool after going missing from preschool
Police say the boy walked away from an enclosed playground at his preschool and fell into a pool at a nearby residence.
2 more men charged in 2017 killing of Down East fisherman
Leanza Boney, 27, of Staten Island, New York, and Basilio Liranzo, 27, of New York City both face felony murder, arson and robbery charges.
Rent in Rockland is almost as high as it is in Portland
Rockland’s situation is a “Catch-22” that is leading to little housing being built, a real estate agent said.
Fryeburg Fair harness race permanently injured man, lawsuit says
Gene Miner was standing at the rail during harness racing on Oct. 5, 2022, when he was hit by the gate of a starting gate vehicle.
Forgotten hero of Maine’s famed sea fight finally gets a headstone
Nobody visits Samuel Drinkwater’s grave, even though he lies just a few dozen yards from two captains, whose graves tourists flock to.
4 Maine high school football games with playoff implications
With teams trying to improve their seeding for the upcoming playoffs, these four games in northern Maine could have major implications.
UMaine wide receiver back playing football after beating cancer twice
“It was tough. I got pretty sick,” Joe Gillette said. “But I tried to push through it and tried to stay healthy so I could keep playing.”
Where foliage is getting ready to peak in Maine
Peak foliage is expected in northern Maine next week, while colors will likely reach full vibrancy through the Maine Highlands by next weekend.
The best places in Penobscot and Piscataquis to go leaf-peeping
It’s been nearly a week since the equinox, and cooler evenings are bringing out brilliant fall colors across Maine.
What it’s like kayaking the most unique body of water in Maine
“Our original plan to complete a four-day sea kayak excursion along the Bold Coast in eastern Maine was aborted after the first day,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
An explosion of jumping worms is threatening Maine’s ecosystem
A voracious worm that’s born pregnant and is difficult to kill has Maine’s biologists and gardeners worried.
In other Maine news …
Why Maine’s huge health department is worrying lawmakers again
More low-income Mainers eligible for energy bill assistance
IRS announces tax relief for Mainers affected by Lee
New program hopes to encourage 280,000 Mainers to return to the classroom
Bangor man charged with drunken driving after speeding in school zone
Driver seriously injured in collision with tractor-trailer in Clifton
Longtime Caribou coach honored for 41 years of leadership
Man charged in deadly Turner crash now accused of criminal speeding again
Gray-area substitute teacher accused of grabbing teen by throat
Tractor-trailer wedged under bridge closes road in Westbrook
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Cumberland County Jail
Big crowd turns out to debate boosting Portland Homeless Services Center
Allagash wins ‘Brewer of the Year’ at the Great American Beer Festival
York will soon decide fate of contentious distillery expansion