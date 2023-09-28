Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Both sides of the Pine Tree Power debate are pushing the boundaries when it comes to the truth of their claims.

MORE: The Maine State Nurses Association on Wednesday endorsed creating a consumer-owned utility, calling access to clean, reliable energy a “public health concern.”

The National Park Service estimated the a 16-day shutdown in 2013 resulted in $16 million in lost revenue for MDI businesses.

PLUS: Much of the impact of a government shutdown in Maine will depend on the length and extent of the closure, and how the Biden administration balances furloughs with delayed pay.

Larry John McNally wrote songs that were recorded by Bonnie Raitt, the Eagles, Chaka Khan and Rod Stewart.

The contest comes at a time when affordable housing is a great need in Bangor, and a free home has the power to change the trajectory of someone’s life.

Police say the boy walked away from an enclosed playground at his preschool and fell into a pool at a nearby residence.

Leanza Boney, 27, of Staten Island, New York, and Basilio Liranzo, 27, of New York City both face felony murder, arson and robbery charges.

Rockland’s situation is a “Catch-22” that is leading to little housing being built, a real estate agent said.

Gene Miner was standing at the rail during harness racing on Oct. 5, 2022, when he was hit by the gate of a starting gate vehicle.

Nobody visits Samuel Drinkwater’s grave, even though he lies just a few dozen yards from two captains, whose graves tourists flock to.

With teams trying to improve their seeding for the upcoming playoffs, these four games in northern Maine could have major implications.

“It was tough. I got pretty sick,” Joe Gillette said. “But I tried to push through it and tried to stay healthy so I could keep playing.”

Peak foliage is expected in northern Maine next week, while colors will likely reach full vibrancy through the Maine Highlands by next weekend.

It’s been nearly a week since the equinox, and cooler evenings are bringing out brilliant fall colors across Maine.

“Our original plan to complete a four-day sea kayak excursion along the Bold Coast in eastern Maine was aborted after the first day,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

A voracious worm that’s born pregnant and is difficult to kill has Maine’s biologists and gardeners worried.

In other Maine news …

Why Maine’s huge health department is worrying lawmakers again

More low-income Mainers eligible for energy bill assistance

IRS announces tax relief for Mainers affected by Lee

New program hopes to encourage 280,000 Mainers to return to the classroom

Bangor man charged with drunken driving after speeding in school zone

Driver seriously injured in collision with tractor-trailer in Clifton

Longtime Caribou coach honored for 41 years of leadership

Man charged in deadly Turner crash now accused of criminal speeding again

Gray-area substitute teacher accused of grabbing teen by throat

Tractor-trailer wedged under bridge closes road in Westbrook

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Cumberland County Jail

Big crowd turns out to debate boosting Portland Homeless Services Center

Allagash wins ‘Brewer of the Year’ at the Great American Beer Festival

York will soon decide fate of contentious distillery expansion

John Bapst and Caribou boys’ soccer teams duel to a draw