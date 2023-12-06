Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies to the north and mostly cloudy skies to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

“I don’t think they’re looking to get $90 an hour, but holy smokes, they are so far from it.”

Maine counties ranked third and fifth on a nationwide top-10 list by Pacaso, an online real estate marketplace for second homes.

Without a court order, the lawsuit said, Versant will continue to collect the dam credits.

Maine’s low-barrier shelters are suffering from a funding deficit that threatens to shutter at least one prominent shelter in Bangor.

Much like Burt’s Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby, Suzanne Hiltz is a homesteader, an artist, a Renaissance woman of sorts.

The Presque Isle Pat’s Pizza closed last winter, but in May, two local families decided to buy the franchise and bring back the popular spot.

After a 10 percent cut last year, the county’s largest nonprofit funding recipient is facing another 20 percent cut in the draft budget.

At this time last winter, the hype around UMaine suddenly came crashing down, as the Black Bears lost eight straight.

Bull moose spend most of their time in the mixed and hardwood stands of trees found in higher elevations of Maine.

For a chance to get your holiday light display featured on our homepage, share a picture, tell us about the display and your favorite holiday memory.

Supreme Court dismisses disability access case against Maine hotel

Mainers wagered $37.6M during 1st month of sports betting

Family doubles reward for man who went missing in 2022

Woodland elects new Select Board member amid town government dysfunction

Man found dead on Bucksport street died from natural causes

Troy man loses leg in ‘farming accident’

Deputy was justified in shooting Skowhegan man, AG’s office rules

Lewiston navigates the holidays weeks after mass shooting

Mark Dion inaugurated as Portland mayor

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Portland and firefighter dismissed

Victims identified in triple-fatal turnpike crash

Portland woman charged with OUI after driving wrong way on I-295

Maine porcupines have a new ambassador

Lily Johnson becomes 1st Cheverus player to win Miss Maine Field Hockey

UMaine has its 1st All-American women’s soccer player