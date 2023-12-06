Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to low 30s from north to south, with sunny skies to the north and mostly cloudy skies to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Maine transportation workers ‘really angry’ at high pay offered to consultants
“I don’t think they’re looking to get $90 an hour, but holy smokes, they are so far from it.”
Maine has 2 of the fastest-growing markets for second homes
Maine counties ranked third and fifth on a nationwide top-10 list by Pacaso, an online real estate marketplace for second homes.
Owner of West Enfield dam accuses Versant of stealing $2M
Without a court order, the lawsuit said, Versant will continue to collect the dam credits.
Maine’s struggling shelters beg state for more funding
Maine’s low-barrier shelters are suffering from a funding deficit that threatens to shutter at least one prominent shelter in Bangor.
Aroostook woman’s black fly bite salve is selling from Maine to Hawaii
Much like Burt’s Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby, Suzanne Hiltz is a homesteader, an artist, a Renaissance woman of sorts.
Pat’s Pizza reopens its only Aroostook County site
The Presque Isle Pat’s Pizza closed last winter, but in May, two local families decided to buy the franchise and bring back the popular spot.
Piscataquis County whittles away funding for nonprofits
After a 10 percent cut last year, the county’s largest nonprofit funding recipient is facing another 20 percent cut in the draft budget.
Solid start for UMaine men’s basketball to be put to the test
At this time last winter, the hype around UMaine suddenly came crashing down, as the Black Bears lost eight straight.
Moose makes his way through the woods
Bull moose spend most of their time in the mixed and hardwood stands of trees found in higher elevations of Maine.
