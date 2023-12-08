Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state and a chance for snow flurries up north. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Sometimes kindness is the best gift of all.

PLUS: A good Samaritan helped comfort Deb Neuman and rescued her Christmas presents after a crash on Dec. 13, 1996.

The families called for independent investigations into missed warning signs and how to prevent another shooting from happening.

As homelessness becomes less visible in the wintertime, advocates said there is often a public misconception that the problem is going away.

The disagreement started when the city did not grant Northern Light Pharmacy on Whiting Hill Road a tax exemption.

The lighting a nine-foot menorah in downtown Bangor came exactly two months after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

This new version of the Christmas classic by Lavina Jadhwani of Chicago, first performed in Minneapolis in 2021, is onstage in Bangor through Dec. 24.

The sheriff’s office asked in November for the partial dismissal largely because Lena Gerber waited too long to file her claim.

The facility includes two batting cages, golf simulators and an artificial surf surface.

Since the pandemic, the Bangor Rams have struggled to return to championship form.

PLUS: Ellsworth, Caribou, Ellsworth, Old Town and Orono are all returning key players and could definitely make some noise in the tournament.

Here are our picks for the most promising North girls high school basketball players from around Maine this season.

PLUS: Oxford Hills of South Paris and Cheverus of Portland will be in the mix for the Class AA North title this season, but both teams suffered key personnel losses that will make things interesting in the class.

Many bird species that dine on seafood and seeds come from Canada to spend the winter in Maine. They seem to have an early start this year.

In other Maine news …

Public advocate calls CMP’s storm spending ‘imprudent’

Thousands of Mainers will receive student debt relief

Photos: Bangor ceremony honors Pearl Harbor victims on anniversary of attack

Brewer Deputy Mayor Jerry Goss has died

You can send anonymous tips to Bangor PD through new app

Man accused of stealing 2 cars while fleeing police in October arrested in Holden

Presque Isle OKs spending $900,000 to finish airport terminal design

Robbinston woman pleads guilty to killing suspected drug dealer

Woman dies in Washington County camper fire

Alleged Fairfield killer believed victim was sex offender, court documents say

3 arrested after armed robbery and manhunt in Norridgewock

Livermore Falls woman gets probation for buying guns for drug dealer

Portland residents warned after at least 2 students approached for rides from strangers

Jury convicts Buxton man for antisemitic Twitter threat