Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with a wintry mix throughout the state.

The unusual number of police shootings have left residents in the small town of Mexico shaken by the violence.

The Legislature is poised to make further changes to reduce the cost of community solar projects for ratepayers.

House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham has done things differently during his short time in his new role.

The 7.5 percent increase would be an important financial lifeline for the university system that’s facing millions more in budgetary gaps by 2027.

While Maine lobstermen are hopeful for dynamic management, federal regulators and conservationists are hesitant to embrace it.

That would give working parents a dependable option for child care, and perhaps draw more families to the region.

Downtown Augusta, plagued for years with vacant first-floor retail spaces and a dramatic sprawl, is finally reinventing itself.

Employees were left scrambling after having just 72 hours to vacate the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center and find new housing.

Steak will be the highlight of the menu, but the Crazy Sumo also will offer seafood, vegetarian, sushi and gluten-free options.

The wood bank is a lifeline for many Waldo County residents who are struggling to keep up with continuously rising energy prices.

The service was one of many events throughout Maine honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday.

The 30-pound Paul Bunyan Bangor slugger was presented to Ted Williams in 1958 after he won his sixth American League batting champion title.

Anna Connors’ 400-meter time of 57.28 is 5.58 seconds faster than the second best time in the state.

The Valley Racing Team has drawn in nearly double the students that participated last year.

Anyone who spends time in the Maine woods knows there are plenty of things that not only go bump in the night — they scream, shriek, howl and chatter.

With more people moving to Maine, we want to know what advice you would give new residents to make it through the winter.

PLUS: Winter temperature swings can cause serious damage to your house, and these 7 tips will get your dog ready for a winter hike.

Man accused of abducting woman at Bangor Target

Bangor deaths ruled murder-suicide

Deputy was justified in 2022 fatal shooting at Newport campground

Report: Deputy justified in shooting teen with gun, machete

New Hampshire man arrested in connection with fatal Berwick shooting

Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings

Several children suspected in Cumberland County crime spree

Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

Lawmakers will appeal denial of lawsuit seeking confidential child protection records

Man survives jump off Belfast bridge

Drowning death reported at York Harbor Beach

Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine Turnpike

Person injured after driving into path of Amtrak train

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Maine

‘Mud season’ conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods

Dogs saved from suspected fighting ring up for adoption in Kennebunk

Early-morning earthquake shakes Dedham residents awake

UMaine men’s hockey hangs on to early lead to beat UMass Lowell

Adi Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball team to win over UMBC

UMaine men’s basketball falls to UMBC in seventh-straight loss