Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with a wintry mix throughout the state.
A small Maine town has seen 3 police shootings in les than 13 months
The unusual number of police shootings have left residents in the small town of Mexico shaken by the violence.
You may be paying more for others to pay less for community solar
The Legislature is poised to make further changes to reduce the cost of community solar projects for ratepayers.
This lobsterman is taking the Maine GOP in a new direction
House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham has done things differently during his short time in his new role.
Janet Mills’ proposed budget includes historic investment in UMaine System
The 7.5 percent increase would be an important financial lifeline for the university system that’s facing millions more in budgetary gaps by 2027.
Maine wants to transform how the US manages the lobster fishery
While Maine lobstermen are hopeful for dynamic management, federal regulators and conservationists are hesitant to embrace it.
Greenville is building a $1.5M child care center
That would give working parents a dependable option for child care, and perhaps draw more families to the region.
The investors and ‘community spirit’ leading Augusta’s downtown revival
Downtown Augusta, plagued for years with vacant first-floor retail spaces and a dramatic sprawl, is finally reinventing itself.
Employees forced to leave shuttered Presque Isle hotel
Employees were left scrambling after having just 72 hours to vacate the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center and find new housing.
New Japanese-style hibachi steakhouse to open in Ellsworth
Steak will be the highlight of the menu, but the Crazy Sumo also will offer seafood, vegetarian, sushi and gluten-free options.
Waldo County’s only wood bank is seeing its highest demand to date
The wood bank is a lifeline for many Waldo County residents who are struggling to keep up with continuously rising energy prices.
Bangor service brings different religions together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The service was one of many events throughout Maine honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday.
Ted Williams’ 8-foot Bangor-made baseball bat featured on ‘Antiques Roadshow’
The 30-pound Paul Bunyan Bangor slugger was presented to Ted Williams in 1958 after he won his sixth American League batting champion title.
Bangor’s Anna Connors keeps dominating indoor track
Anna Connors’ 400-meter time of 57.28 is 5.58 seconds faster than the second best time in the state.
Fort Kent ski racing team is drawing young athletes from all over
The Valley Racing Team has drawn in nearly double the students that participated last year.
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
Anyone who spends time in the Maine woods knows there are plenty of things that not only go bump in the night — they scream, shriek, howl and chatter.
What do new Mainers need to know to survive winter?
With more people moving to Maine, we want to know what advice you would give new residents to make it through the winter.
PLUS: Winter temperature swings can cause serious damage to your house, and these 7 tips will get your dog ready for a winter hike.
In other Maine news …
Man accused of abducting woman at Bangor Target
Bangor deaths ruled murder-suicide
Deputy was justified in 2022 fatal shooting at Newport campground
Report: Deputy justified in shooting teen with gun, machete
New Hampshire man arrested in connection with fatal Berwick shooting
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
Several children suspected in Cumberland County crime spree
Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Lawmakers will appeal denial of lawsuit seeking confidential child protection records
Man survives jump off Belfast bridge
Drowning death reported at York Harbor Beach
Driver crashes into Guinness delivery truck on Maine Turnpike
Person injured after driving into path of Amtrak train
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Maine
‘Mud season’ conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
Dogs saved from suspected fighting ring up for adoption in Kennebunk
Early-morning earthquake shakes Dedham residents awake
UMaine men’s hockey hangs on to early lead to beat UMass Lowell
Adi Smith leads UMaine women’s basketball team to win over UMBC
UMaine men’s basketball falls to UMBC in seventh-straight loss