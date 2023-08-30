Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with rain showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Jared Golden defends his ‘radical leftist elitists’ comments about student debt forgiveness
Golden said in a statement earlier this month that “radical leftist elites” are trying to destroy those who disagree with them.
UMaine students greeted by 6-legged squatters on move-in weekend
Students have been assured that the American cockroaches aren’t likely to hitch a ride home with them over the upcoming three-day weekend.
Bangor homeless shelter growing with $2.77M expansion
Only Councilors Rick Fournier and Jonathan Sprague voted against the request, saying Bangor shouldn’t shoulder the cost alone and the state should chip in.
Maine man accused of break-in attempt at Dana White’s house
People were at the home when the door was kicked, but no one interacted with the kicker, according to the sheriff’s office.
Presque Isle company hired to work on $100M biofuel project
Player Design Inc. has been chosen to engineer and supply a facility that will make biofuel from sugar cane waste.
A tiny Maine community is growing with an art gallery store
The gallery store is the Portland-based Libra Foundation’s latest investment in Monson, a rural town in one of Maine’s poorest and least diverse counties.
Unity hires municipal veteran as new administrative assistant
Loni-Ann Spaulding, the former town clerk in Knox, started work as Unity’s new administrative assistant roughly two weeks ago.
Brewer’s football team makes history by driving to Massachusetts
It was the first time a Maine high school team traveled out of state to play football.
Skowhegan field hockey coach to be inducted into national hall of fame
Paula Doughty is just one win away from her 600th victory, and has led her River Hawk teams to 20 state Class A field hockey championships.
Packers cut former UMaine standout Dre Miller
The Packers signed Old Town’s Miller on Aug. 1 and he reportedly was on the field for 27 snaps during the Packers’ three preseason games.
Watch young moose graze with their moms nearby
Our thanks to Allie Ladd for more beautiful footage of wildlife doing its thing in the mountains of western Maine.
This popular Maine bird is my favorite, and a loyal hiking companion
“Recently my memory is filled with thoughts of my wonderful friend, the ubiquitous black-capped chickadee, easily my favorite bird.”
Get to know your native plants so you know when to collect their seeds
In ecosystems, everything is eating something it evolved with. And it all starts with the plants.
In other Maine news …
Maine voters know little about November referendums, poll finds
Parties reach agreement on legal representation for indigent Mainers
‘Suspicious package’ at Bangor Walgreens turns out to be someone’s bag
Counterfeit $100 bills are floating around Bangor
Caribou man pleads guilty in drug trafficking case
Man accused of assaulting Houlton McDonald’s employees
Houlton movie theater to expand into live streaming, film fests
Maine village again delays a plan to build the world’s tallest flagpole
Maine puffins are recovering in the face of climate change
Man killed in Waldoboro collision
Eight charged in central and midcoast Maine drug bust
Knox County dispatch closure sparks concerns about emergency response delays
Severe storms are dramatically changing Chebeague Island’s landscape
Counterfeit prescription pills among drugs seized from Saco man
Missing Saco woman has been found safe
Man pleads guilty to stealing Mainers’ identities for pandemic unemployment scheme