Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with rain showers throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Golden said in a statement earlier this month that “radical leftist elites” are trying to destroy those who disagree with them.

Students have been assured that the American cockroaches aren’t likely to hitch a ride home with them over the upcoming three-day weekend.

Only Councilors Rick Fournier and Jonathan Sprague voted against the request, saying Bangor shouldn’t shoulder the cost alone and the state should chip in.

People were at the home when the door was kicked, but no one interacted with the kicker, according to the sheriff’s office.

Player Design Inc. has been chosen to engineer and supply a facility that will make biofuel from sugar cane waste.

The gallery store is the Portland-based Libra Foundation’s latest investment in Monson, a rural town in one of Maine’s poorest and least diverse counties.

Loni-Ann Spaulding, the former town clerk in Knox, started work as Unity’s new administrative assistant roughly two weeks ago.

It was the first time a Maine high school team traveled out of state to play football.

Paula Doughty is just one win away from her 600th victory, and has led her River Hawk teams to 20 state Class A field hockey championships.

The Packers signed Old Town’s Miller on Aug. 1 and he reportedly was on the field for 27 snaps during the Packers’ three preseason games.

Our thanks to Allie Ladd for more beautiful footage of wildlife doing its thing in the mountains of western Maine.

“Recently my memory is filled with thoughts of my wonderful friend, the ubiquitous black-capped chickadee, easily my favorite bird.”

In ecosystems, everything is eating something it evolved with. And it all starts with the plants.

In other Maine news …

Maine voters know little about November referendums, poll finds

Parties reach agreement on legal representation for indigent Mainers

‘Suspicious package’ at Bangor Walgreens turns out to be someone’s bag

Counterfeit $100 bills are floating around Bangor

Caribou man pleads guilty in drug trafficking case

Man accused of assaulting Houlton McDonald’s employees

Houlton movie theater to expand into live streaming, film fests

Maine village again delays a plan to build the world’s tallest flagpole

Maine puffins are recovering in the face of climate change

Man killed in Waldoboro collision

Eight charged in central and midcoast Maine drug bust

Knox County dispatch closure sparks concerns about emergency response delays

Severe storms are dramatically changing Chebeague Island’s landscape

Counterfeit prescription pills among drugs seized from Saco man

Missing Saco woman has been found safe

Man pleads guilty to stealing Mainers’ identities for pandemic unemployment scheme