The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 264 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,496 as of Wednesday. Check out our tracker for more information.
9 organizations will get money from Penobscot County’s 1st round of COVID relief grants
A handful of organizations devoted to tackling mental illness and substance use disorder received about $200,000 in grants.
Neighbors want Bangor to block proposed 30-duplex subdivision
The subdivision’s opponents are concerned about increased traffic and loss of access to wildlife and outdoor space.
Bangor will open Dakin Pool for last week of summer season
The Dakin Pool will only be open for a week before it closes again for the summer.
Maine’s retail and hospitality sales show strong start to summer
Total taxable sales reached $3.4 billion, up 16 percent from May and up almost 37 percent since June 2019.
Portland Starbucks workers want a union, but Maine history is not on their side
Since the late 19th century, unions have struggled to organize Vacationland’s hospitality workers, with only limited, sporadic and short-lived success.
Anthem patients to receive in-network care at Maine Medical Center for another 2 years
The agreement comes after the hospital announced in April that it was dropping Anthem customers from its in-network coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023.
Aroostook ski resort gets $2.5M from feds to upgrade snowmaking and extend season
BigRock Mountain will use the funds toward a $5 million project to upgrade chairlifts, snowmaking equipment and electrical infrastructure.
Portland’s water district will start testing wastewater for monkeypox
Maine’s largest city will be the first in the state to start testing its wastewater for monkeypox in a sign that the state is preparing to increase its monitoring of the disease.
The man nearly hit by airplane debris in Augusta didn’t think anyone would believe him
Maine State House security screener, Craig Donahue, wasn’t expecting airplane debris to suddenly fall out of the sky on Friday, let alone nearly get hit by it.
Former prosecutor gets 2 years of probation for role in western Maine marijuana operation
Kayla Alves, 36, was among a handful of public officials who faced charges in connection with the sprawling marijuana operation run by Lucas Sirois of Farmington.
UMaine women’s soccer team hopes to reverse 6-year playoff drought
When the University of Maine women’s soccer team steps onto the field Sunday, they will be embarking on what it hopes will be its first winning season since 2015.
Some people think this trail cam photo shows a mountain lion in Maine
Many people in Maine claim to have seen mountain lions, but others remain skeptical.
In other Maine news …
Woman accidentally shot after grabbing an officer’s gun and pulling down his pants, police say
Skowhegan restaurant owner charged with violation of privacy
Man accused of assaulting 2-year-old
Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged domestic assault
$20K of merchandise and safe stolen from York paint shop
Man allegedly stole $21K of building supplies from 2 lumber businesses
2 people killed in Dixmont crash
2 people killed in Berwick collision have been identified
Scuba divers explore Frankfort quarry’s secrets
Arizona native opens new taco truck in Hampden
Earthquake shakes Down East town again
Bar Harbor limits cruise ships but more restrictions could be coming
Maine home owned by Dr. Oz’s wife is a line of attack in Pennsylvania Senate race
Susan Collins and Angus King discuss Trump probe with FBI director during Maine visit
Amid drought, Poland Spring wants to extract more water in Hollis
More working families are visiting food pantries in Mane’s poorest county
Portland may limit high school choice to balance enrollment
‘River Dave’ moves to Maine after being banned from NH site