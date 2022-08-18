Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with more rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 264 coronavirus cases were reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll at 2,496 as of Wednesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

A handful of organizations devoted to tackling mental illness and substance use disorder received about $200,000 in grants.

The subdivision’s opponents are concerned about increased traffic and loss of access to wildlife and outdoor space.

The Dakin Pool will only be open for a week before it closes again for the summer.

Total taxable sales reached $3.4 billion, up 16 percent from May and up almost 37 percent since June 2019.

Since the late 19th century, unions have struggled to organize Vacationland’s hospitality workers, with only limited, sporadic and short-lived success.

The agreement comes after the hospital announced in April that it was dropping Anthem customers from its in-network coverage starting Jan. 1, 2023.

BigRock Mountain will use the funds toward a $5 million project to upgrade chairlifts, snowmaking equipment and electrical infrastructure.

Maine’s largest city will be the first in the state to start testing its wastewater for monkeypox in a sign that the state is preparing to increase its monitoring of the disease.

Maine State House security screener, Craig Donahue, wasn’t expecting airplane debris to suddenly fall out of the sky on Friday, let alone nearly get hit by it.

Kayla Alves, 36, was among a handful of public officials who faced charges in connection with the sprawling marijuana operation run by Lucas Sirois of Farmington.

When the University of Maine women’s soccer team steps onto the field Sunday, they will be embarking on what it hopes will be its first winning season since 2015.

Many people in Maine claim to have seen mountain lions, but others remain skeptical.

In other Maine news …

Woman accidentally shot after grabbing an officer’s gun and pulling down his pants, police say

Skowhegan restaurant owner charged with violation of privacy

Man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy arrested for alleged domestic assault

$20K of merchandise and safe stolen from York paint shop

Man allegedly stole $21K of building supplies from 2 lumber businesses

2 people killed in Dixmont crash

2 people killed in Berwick collision have been identified

Scuba divers explore Frankfort quarry’s secrets

Arizona native opens new taco truck in Hampden

Earthquake shakes Down East town again

Bar Harbor limits cruise ships but more restrictions could be coming

Maine home owned by Dr. Oz’s wife is a line of attack in Pennsylvania Senate race

Susan Collins and Angus King discuss Trump probe with FBI director during Maine visit

Amid drought, Poland Spring wants to extract more water in Hollis

More working families are visiting food pantries in Mane’s poorest county

Portland may limit high school choice to balance enrollment

‘River Dave’ moves to Maine after being banned from NH site

UMaine names interim athletic director